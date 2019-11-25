Partypoker is rolling out a major upgrade to its suite of mobile apps, in the first step to a complete poker experience overhaul on small-screen devices.

Tables have been completely redesigned in portrait orientation. The new app supports four-way multi-tabling and introduces a host of new in-game features. A new social currency Diamonds will be added, with new gamification features in an effort to grow engagement.

The first stage has been deployed to Android and iOS to both phones and tablets, as well as the web client, PRO understands.

Currently, the upgraded playing experience will come exclusively at the Spins lottery sit and go games. All other games remain in the client, but will have the older, legacy design for now.

But the operator ultimately plans to roll this new design across all mobile games, with Fast Forward, regular cash, and finally tournaments in the pipeline.