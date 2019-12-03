Kindred Group, parent company of Unibet Poker, has unveiled a standalone web client tailored to mobile play dedicated to its lottery sit and go game HexaPro.

The new web-based client, which works in both portrait and landscape modes on mobile phones as well as regular desktop computers, is not available through its two online poker rooms, Unibet Poker and Pokerihuone.

Instead, it has been deployed on Kindred’s casino and bingo brands which, until now, did not offer any poker. BINGO.com, acquired in 2014, the Finnish-focused iGame, purchased in 2015, and the in-house Romanian 2018 launch VladCazino have all seen HexaPro deployed on their websites.

Its female-focused Maria Casino has also launched the new client. This skin was at one time slated to offer full online poker on the Unibet platform, but this never came to fruition.