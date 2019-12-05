Some of the year’s biggest tournaments and series are all underway this December, and so far, each operator will be happy with the turnout.

Close to $50 million is guaranteed, with half of that coming from two tournaments: partypoker’s $20 million guaranteed MILLIONS Online and WPN’s $6 million Venom.

Here is a breakdown of who is doing what, and how they are performing so far.

Partypoker – MILLIONS Online [$20 Million Guaranteed]

Partypoker’s second attempt to run an ultra-ambitious $20 million guaranteed MILLIONS Online is off to a solid start.

Day 1A of the $10,300 buy-in event saw 709 players on Sunday, meaning a little over $7 million in prize money has already been generated.