MILLIONS Online and Venom are running this week, with a combined $26 million guaranteed over the two tournaments.

Some of the year’s biggest tournaments and series are all underway this December, and so far, each operator will be happy with the turnout.

Close to $50 million is guaranteed, with half of that coming from two tournaments: partypoker’s $20 million guaranteed MILLIONS Online and WPN’s $6 million Venom.

Here is a breakdown of who is doing what, and how they are performing so far.

Partypoker – MILLIONS Online [$20 Million Guaranteed]

Partypoker’s second attempt to run an ultra-ambitious $20 million guaranteed MILLIONS Online is off to a solid start.

Day 1A of the $10,300 buy-in event saw 709 players on Sunday, meaning a little over $7 million in prize money has already been generated.