In the face of increased competition, and despite an uneven playing field, French-based online poker room Winamax is currently ranked third globally in terms of cash game traffic, the latest figures reveal.

Based on a 30-day moving average of cash game traffic, it has also solidified its position as the clear leader in the segregated Southern European online poker market, comprising of Spain, France and Portugal, despite still not operational in the latter.

At approximately 1600 concurrent cash game players, based on traffic data collected by independent industry monitor GameIntel and available exclusively on the PRO Data platform, it represents well over 40% of the Southern European market, where it competes with the likes of PokerStars, partypoker, iPoker, 888 and Aconcagua Poker.