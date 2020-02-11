PokerStars has launched Platinum Madness, a new three-week promotion that will give away dozens of packages, dubbed Platinum Passes, to its upcoming PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) to be held in Barcelona, Spain in August.

As part of the marketing drive, a teaser video released on Twitter late last week appears to reveal for the first time that the company plans to give away more than 320 Platinum Passes in total ahead of the event.

With an approximate value of $30,000 per Pass—it includes a €22,500 event buy-in, five-star accommodation, international travel, expenses and other perks—it makes for a total giveaway close to $10 million.

Notably, this means it will exceed the total given away to the inaugural event held in the Bahamas in January 2019, which distributed 320 to players.