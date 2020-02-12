It was September 2016 when the public was first made aware that Phil Galfond, high-stakes poker professional and founder of the Run it Once training site, wanted to launch his own real money online poker room.

“A poker site should believe in fairness,” Galfond said on his Run It Once site, some three and a half years ago. “Not fairness for the sake of public image and profits, but fairness for fairness’s sake.”

It was another two years for that dream to start to take shape publicly. In September 2018, beta testers had their first look at the software. It was then another four-month wait for things to progress towards a public launch.