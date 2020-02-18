Online poker revenue at Swedish online gambling giant Kindred Group continued its impressive double-digit growth in Q4 2019, hitting £5.8 million—up 18.4% year-over-year.
It is the highest quarter on record for the operator, and the ninth consecutive quarter of annual growth. Since 2016, all but one quarter is up on the same period the year prior, and many of them in double digits.
The continued strong performance is particularly impressive against the backdrop of broader market troubles the operator faces. Both its casino and sports divisions dipped in Q4 2019, down 2.1% and 11.4% respectively, with the company citing tough market conditions impacting the overall business.