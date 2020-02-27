GGPoker will debut its jackpot-style sit and go game, Spin and Gold, across its network on Friday, the company has announced.
The long-awaited launch, the operator’s second attempt at a lottery sit and go, will come with a myriad features, including an insurance option, special challenges and a varying structure that changes the speed and payouts based on the multiplier.
The growing online poker network first revealed its revamped jackpot-style sit and go earlier this month, having shelved its first attempt at the format—Fortune Spin—two years ago.