Gaming giant GVC reported that net gaming revenue in online poker grew 8% in 2019, the fourth year in a row of growth at the resurgent online poker room.

The operator can now boast of a full recovery to its online poker product, returning to revenue levels not seen since 2011. Annual revenue is more than double what it was at its lowest point during 2015-2016.

However, among the top-line figures, there are signs of slowing growth. The second half of the year was almost flat, and the operator will need to execute another transformation this year if it wishes to return to double-digit growth.

It will need to if it expects to continue with its ambitious plan to catch up with the market leader, PokerStars.

“Partypoker NGR was 8% [in constant currency] ahead of last year, slowing in the second half due to a tough prior year comparator and the impact of ecology changes that were made during H1 to improve profitability,” it was stated in the press release last week.

“The rollout of a new partypoker mobile app began during the final quarter and is expected to strengthen acquisition capability in 2020,” the statement reads.