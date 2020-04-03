Over $7.6 million is guaranteed in series prize pools in the US regulated markets of New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware and Pennsylvania in April, with PokerStars, partypoker and WSOP.com all running big spring online tournament series over the coming weeks.

WSOP.com steals the show in terms of guarantees by scheduling the largest online tournament series in the regulated markets, with $4 million across 100 events.

PokerStars plans to run two events in both its New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets under the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) brand, guaranteeing $3.2 million in total.

Partypoker US, which comprises partypoker, Borgata and PlayMGM, is bringing a more modest series to New Jersey with the Spring Poker Open. It was initially due to take place as a live event; it will now run online guaranteeing $400,000 across 17 events.