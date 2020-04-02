In what is an already crowded April with a myriad online tournament series lined up across global online poker markets, PokerStars is making its mark with the return of Turbo Series, an extension of High Rollers and a plan to bring a cancelled live event—a BSOP stop in Brazil—online.

Starting this Sunday, April 5, the operator’s flagship fast-structure Turbo Series, formally TCOOP, is making a late return this year. The series traditionally runs in January or February, a slot that this year was filled by Bounty Builder Series.

The series guarantee and much of the schedule is exactly the same as last year. $25 million is guaranteed over the course of 114 events, an average event guarantee of nearly $220,000.

As the name implies, the series features only turbo and hyper-turbo game speeds spread across a large slate of types including progressive knockouts, Zoom and regular rebuys, as well as novelty formats like Win the Button, 5-Stack and 100% total knockouts.