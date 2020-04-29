This week, Poker Central announced that its 2020 Super High Roller Bowl will be hosted online on the partypoker platform next month.

It follows on from the successful Poker Masters, Poker Central’s other big tournament brand, that was held earlier this month on partypoker. By all accounts, it was a roaring success: $35 million in prize money paid out across 30 high roller events.

Poker Central is not the only company working with GVC’s online poker room: partypoker has become the default home for live events looking to move online. Due to the ongoing impacts created by the Coronavirus pandemic, tour operators have been seeking new avenues for their events—and partypoker has scooped up the lion’s share.

At least ten events have moved onto the partypoker platform, far outstripping other operators. While some of these are party’s own brands or represent existing relationships, many more are freshly-formed partnerships.

Some have already played out online; many more are slated for the upcoming weeks.