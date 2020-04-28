GGPoker, the world’s fourth-largest online poker room, has scheduled what is, in terms of top-line series guarantee, the largest online poker tournament series in history.

Spread across four weeks and almost 600 online tournaments, GGPoker’s WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, in official partnership with the World Series of Poker, guarantees a staggering nine figures in prize money.

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series—our WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is a game-changer in the world of poker!” heralded Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker.

Many of these tournaments will likely be rebranded versions of tournaments already on the weekly schedule, with increased guarantees and possibly tweaked structures—a strategy employed by many, but not all, operators to bump up series’ headline figures.

However, the scope of the series is still unprecedented, and the top-line figure cannot be ignored nor should be understated.

It guarantees $15 million more than PokerStars’ currently-running SCOOP 2020, which, when announced, grabbed headlines as the largest series guarantee that it, or anyone, had offered to date. It is a crown that PokerStars has worn since at least 2008 when it ran a $30 million WCOOP.

“GGPoker just seriously raised the bar,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of World Series of Poker. “We’re tremendously proud to see that GGPoker’s first international WSOP-C series will sit amongst the biggest online events of all time.”