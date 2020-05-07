At least eight skins on the Microgaming Poker Network (MPN) will be moving to iPoker when the network closes in just under two weeks’ time, PRO has learned.

In fact, so many operators are moving over that there is some concern not all operators will be ready to make the migration on May 19, the day MPN closes. This may be delaying some operators formally announcing their plans, PRO has been told by two people involved in the process.

Only two of the sixteen skins have revealed their plans publicly to the media: Red Star Poker informed players and media some six months ago of its plans to move to iPoker; Olybet surprised with a launch on the GGPoker network last week.

However, speaking to multiple people involved in the migration process at various online poker rooms, a picture is emerging. Some skins will close, the plans of a few are still unknown, but it looks like there will be one primary beneficiary: Playtech’s B2B online poker network, iPoker.