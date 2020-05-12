Kindred Group’s independent online poker room Unibet Poker is well-placed to benefit from the current boom in the industry, with Q1 results its highest in recent history, the group recently reported.

It is a time when skittish investors of online gambling companies are looking for reasons to be optimistic. Attention has been on online poker, which has enjoyed an explosion of interest in the last month.

As Kindred Group’s fastest growing product category, it is an obvious silver lining for the sports-betting-heavy operator.

“Poker [stands] to benefit really strongly from the COVID-19 situation,” said Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred, presenting the group’s Q1 financial results late last month. “It’s now back almost to glory days in numbers.”

This is “of course very encouraging,” he added, as the group has “a market leading product in that … area.”