Partypoker is awarding over $2 million in cash prizes this month in one of its most audacious promotions yet to attract players to its platform over the increasingly aggressive competition.

In “Defection Party,” presumably looking to encourage players to switch from competing sites like market leader PokerStars and growing challenger GGPoker, four separate promotions will distribute cash prizes.

The festivities kicked off last week and run through to next month.

With the Daily Log-in, all players will net a prize for simply logging into the client each day—either a cash bonus or entry into a $500 hyper-turbo freeroll. At least two of these run every day throughout the promotion.

In Daily Challenges, entering a “fun, simple poker mission” will gain entry to another daily freeroll, this time with a $5000 prize pool.