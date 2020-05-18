Online poker giant PokerStars has expanded the schedule of the ongoing SCOOP series, raising the bar to a historic high of $135 million guaranteed prize money and outstripping the $100 million WSOP Super Circuit Series currently taking place on the GGPoker network.

The expanded SCOOP represents an increase of $50 million on the original schedule announced last month. At the time, the total guarantees of $85 million spread over 240 tournaments was itself a record. This series was slated to end on May 19.

Now the series is set to run throughout this month, adding another 12 days of play and 132 new tournaments, taking the total to 372.

Among the new additions, there are seven tournaments with guaranteed prize pools of at least $1 million. This includes “Second Chance Main Events” on May 24 in three different tiers of buy-ins—$55, $530 and $5200—with combined guarantees of $5 million.

The Sunday Million SCOOP edition scheduled for May 31 is the biggest add-on. The iconic tournament returns with a $109 buy-in in progressive knockout format with a $2.5 million guarantee.

Various novelty variants that, notably, did not make it into the original SCOOP schedule, are all now in the expanded version: 6+ Hold’em, Fusion, Badugi, and mixed NLHE/PLO are all now represented.