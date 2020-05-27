Online poker in the segregated Southern European markets has dropped down to activity levels not seen in over two months, the latest cash game traffic figures reveals.
According to data tracked by independent industry monitor GameIntel, available exclusively on the PRO Data platform, total cash game traffic in the Southern European market has dipped below 5000 average concurrent seats for the first time since March 17.
The same can be observed in Italy, where cash game traffic has dropped below 2000, also for the first time since mid-March.
Data provided by GameIntel