Playtech’s reinvigorated online poker network iPoker has seen its traffic grow by more than a quarter over the last ten days thanks to nine new skins joining the network.

The network’s seven-day moving average of cash game traffic, tracked by independent industry monitor GameIntel and available to PRO subscribers through the Data platform, shows the network back over 1000 concurrent cash game seats.

From a trough ten days ago to the peak last Tuesday, it represents growth of 28%. Numbers have held steady the last two days.

However, given the overall trend of sliding numbers—there is an industry-wide return to normality as the traffic burst from the coronavirus pandemic subsides—this figure likely understates the impact.

The growth spurt comes thanks to the addition of nine new skins, all refugees of rival network MPN which shut last Tuesday.

“We expect a significant increase of our game liquidity with all the new brands moving to our network,” said Marat Koss, Head of Poker at Playtech, and Joerg Nottebaum, iPoker Network Manager, in an exclusive interview with PRO published last week.