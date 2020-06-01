Online poker network GGPoker has seen its cash game traffic grow by a factor of three over the last year. And while markets worldwide are seeing interest wane after a two-month coronavirus-fueled online poker mini-boom, GG has just hit a new all-time high.

According to data tracked by independent industry monitor GameIntel, available exclusively on the PRO Data platform, average concurrent cash game traffic has grown from 1240 seats a year ago to over 3730 today, almost exactly 300% growth.

Of course, the biggest spike by far has come in the last few months, when the entire online poker industry doubled in size due to a surge of interest in online poker during the global pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders. GGPoker’s traffic in mid-March was 2000; by the end of April, it was over 3000.

However, while the industry has seen traffic plateau in April and fall in May, GGPoker’s growth continues unabated.

Data provided by GameIntel

By mid-May, traffic had risen to over 3700 seats. And while it looked like it had finally reached a plateau at the end of last month, the network hit a new all-time high last Friday, May 29, with a seven-day average of 3733 seats.

At this traffic level, it is far clear of all other dot-com operators except market leader PokerStars.

For the last half decade or so, the non-US, dot-com, European-focused industry has split into four fairly distinct tiers: PokerStars at the top, 888 and partypoker in second, networks like iPoker and MPN in third, and then a floating set of independents below it.

With little friction, GGPoker has moved through these strata. By 2018 and into 2019, it was frequently swapping places with market stalwarts partypoker and 888poker. By mid-2019 it began to pull clear from the pack to forge a level all of its own.