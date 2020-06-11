Partypoker has announced an overhaul to their major weekly tournament, the partypoker MILLION. Changes include a slimmed down Day 1 schedule, a move of the final day from Sunday to a Monday, and the reintroduction of Micro and Mini MILLION tournaments.

The site is also now running the tournament under real names only, in a extension of a policy that it has expanded across many of its MTTs and some cash games over the last year.

The Partypoker MILLION guarantees $1 million each week, and costs $215 to enter. It first returned to partypoker’s regular schedule in November 2019 after a thirteen-year hiatus; it has been running every week since.

The operator reinstated it in an ambitious attempt to take on PokerStars’ long-running Sunday Million weekly tournament that also guarantees $1 million each week. It switched to a $109 buy-in from the traditional $215 some 18 months ago.

Since the partypoker MILLION relaunch, the operator has been frequently iterating on its structure, expanding the schedule to host Day 1 phases multiple times a day on the run up to Sunday.

The changes this week see the schedule paired back to just one Day 1 each day. The final day of the tournament has now moved to the Monday slot rather than Sunday.