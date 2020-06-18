The pandemic outbreak has brought a huge number of online poker players back to the tables and high stakes tournaments have witnessed a resurgence in traffic.

PokerStars, partypoker and GGPoker, the top three online poker operators in the dot-com market, are all focusing on their high-buy-in offerings as they fight among each other for supremacy in the high stakes arena.

PokerStars has reintroduced a monthly leaderboard for its high-stakes tournaments called High Roller Club. This month, the operator is giving away $75,000 in cash prizes to top finishers in the relaunched leaderboard.

Partypoker has followed suit with its own set of high stakes tournaments that guarantee $4.5 million every week until mid-July. Strikingly, the name is exactly the same as PokerStars’, and It also comes with its own leaderboard.

Another similarity between the two is that both leaderboards got underway on the same day, June 7.

Meanwhile, challenger GGPoker is certainly not holding back: It recently revamped its High Roller schedule, raising its weekly guarantee to a huge $6 million.

As part of the shakeup, it added a $10,000 buy-in Super MILLION$ weekly tournament, unprecedented for a regular weekly event. It guarantees $2 million.