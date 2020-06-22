Independent online poker operator Run it Once (RIO) has succeeded in drawing traffic back to its site with a new promotion, “leadRboards,” giving away €25,000 in cash prizes over the course of two weeks.

In the the operator’s first big rake race-style promotion, it is giving away cash prizes across seven separate leaderboards—three in Hold’em, four in PLO—for those who generate the most rake at the tables.

Spots in each leaderboard earn a prize ranging from €1 up to €2000. The promotion runs for two weeks: €10,000 was given away in the first week, which ended on Sunday; €15,000 is earmarked for the final week, starting today and ending June 28.

The impact on traffic was immediate. Its seven-day moving average of concurrent cash game players leapt from 50 seats on Friday, June 12 to well over 100 today. Single day figures peaked at 187 on June 15.

According to the site founder Phil Galfond, it set a new site record for total hands played in a day.