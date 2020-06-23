PokerStars has joined in an already jam-packed summer period for online poker tournaments with Stadium Series, an all-new, four-week-long tournament series that aims to build prestige and take some of the live spectacle online with “cards up” feature tables and $2 million worth of ticket giveaways.

The series guarantees $50 million spread across 102 tournaments. Buy-ins are split into three separate tiers, with tournaments starting at just $5.50, so players of almost all wallet sizes can participate.

Companion events have also been announced in the European segregated markets, with a €3 million series in Italy and €5 million in Southern Europe, accessible in France, Spain and Portugal.

The series is scheduled to start on July 5 and run for almost a month. This starts ahead of, but overlaps with, two other huge online tournament series scheduled next month: WSOP Online, to be hosted on GGPoker, and WPT Online Championships, running on partypoker. Both start on July 17.

To get players in seats, the operator is giving away some $2 million in free ticket drops. There will also be giveaways via Twitch, two special edition Spin and Gos, and a “Fast Track” step satellite system that gives players the chance to win their way to the $5 million Grand Final for as little as $1.