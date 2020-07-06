Five of the 31 bracelet events on the WSOP.com network have been awarded and so far the turnout should be encouraging for the operator.

Across the first events, a total of $3,739,410 in prize money has been paid out, an average of nearly $750,000 per event—despite none of these events carrying guarantees.

This year, for the first time since the inception of the World Series of Poker, it has been taken entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While not strictly a replacement—the operator still hopes to host the event live in the fall—it is the first time bracelets are awarded exclusively online. 85 online bracelet events are being awarded between two platforms this summer: 31 on WSOP.com for US players, and 54 on GGPoker for the rest of the world.

Final tables of all bracelet events are being live-streamed with cards-down on multiple platforms including PokerGO, WSOP’s own site, and WSOP’s Twitch channel.

The first WSOP 2020 online bracelet event kicked off last week on Wednesday, July 1. The $500 NLHE Kick-Off event pulled in 1195 unique players and 520 reentries to create a $771,750 prize pool—a decent enough start considering that the series kicked off mid-week.