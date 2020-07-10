In what is traditionally a quiet period for online poker operators, summer 2020 is going to be like no other. Across online tournament series and promotions, over $200 million will be paid out to poker players across four major online festivals.

Headlining the season is PokerStars’ Stadium Series, WSOP Online Bracelets in WSOP.com and GGPoker, and the WPT Online Championships on partypoker. Along with record-setting prize pools, each are also aiming to recreate some of the live poker spectacle with their biggest push into live commentary and Twitch coverage.

PokerStars will be going as far as broadcasting final tables and deep runs with full cards-up coverage for the first time ever. Once the WSOP 2020 Online gets underway on GGPoker, Poker Central will be brought in to help create unique video content that will also include a live-stream element. Partypoker is planning for video content across multiple platforms.

PRO takes a closer look at the streaming strategies that are accompanying the major online tournament series this summer.