WSOP’s international online bracelet series on GGPoker got off to a rocky start in its first weekend, after a “critical bug,” reportedly caused by the huge turnout of players to events, was discovered.

Event 32, The Opener, and Event 33, the Covid-19 charity tournament, were both paused soon after they got underway on Sunday evening after repeated failed attempts to restart them. The operator plans to resume the tournaments next weekend.

“We apologize for everything that happened today,” reads a statement published by both the GGPoker and Natural8 Twitter accounts at approximately 9pm UTC on Sunday. “A critical bug … was caused by an overwhelming number of players joining The Opener and other side events.”

Updates to today’s server issues. https://t.co/4JGaJ6B5oN— N8 Poker | Casino | Sports (@natural8) July 20, 2020

“I want to apologize on behalf of GGPoker for what went on today,” said ambassador Daniel Negreanu in a short vlog also shared on Twitter. “Absolutely unacceptable.”

“This absolutely sucks. I know you’re tilted. Me too. Unfortunate. Sorry. We’re going to make it right,” he added.

But while the critical issue forcing the postponements did not rear their heads until late on Sunday, it came after a string of unfortunate events that affected GGPoker starting on Friday, when the first Day 1 flights underway.