PokerStars and partypoker have shouldered massive overlays in the first weeks of their big online tournament series of the summer.

PokerStars is over halfway through its month-long, highly ambitious $50 million-guaranteed Stadium Series. Partypoker has completed the first week of its record-setting $100 million guaranteed WPT World Online Championships.

Both of them are competing alongside the international WSOP online bracelet series taking place for the first time on the GGPoker platform, available to players outside the US.

Between the two series so far, there has been total overlays of an unprecedented $2 million, data collected by PRO shows.

PokerStars has taken the bigger hit, with half of all events falling short of their guarantees, totaling a shocking $1.4 million in overlays. Partypoker, which kicked off their WPT series last weekend, has already overlayed by half a million dollars.

In the last week, both operators have taken a net loss on these series, with overlays outstripping the rake collected.