The US leg of the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) online bracelet series, spanning New Jersey and Nevada, concluded last week. It can be considered a huge success, with high turnouts throughout the month-long series.

An unprecedented prize pool of $26,871,265 was generated across 31 bracelet events, with an average of just over $865,000 per tournament. It is by far the largest series ever held in the regulated US markets—particularly impressive considering that none of them featured any guarantees.

It shows the WSOP brand and bracelet cachet maintains its unparalleled appeal, even when played out entirely on the virtual felt.

Indeed, the series smashed multiple records, including breaking WSOP’s own record for the biggest prize pool in US regulated market history, as well as setting various records for largest fields for WSOP online bracelet events.

Six out of 31 events produced seven-figure prize pools—the most ever in any single online bracelet series. A few more came very close.