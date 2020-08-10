The international portion of the online-exclusive World Series of Poker 2020, hosted on online poker network GGPoker, is at the halfway point. The series has been running for just over three weeks with 26 bracelets on the 54-bracelet schedule awarded to date.

Across these tournaments, data tracked exclusively by PRO and pokerfuse tally almost 100,000 total entries, generating a total prize pool well in excess of $50 million. The average prize pool per bracelet event is just over $2 million.

Most of these events did not have guarantees—the allure of a gold bracelet and the cachet of the WSOP brand is proving the only necessary attraction to generate huge prize pools.

With 28 bracelets still to be awarded, and some of the biggest prize pools still on the docket—the standout, of course, being the $25 million-guaranteed Main Event record-setter—PRO predicts that the total series prize pool will almost certainly hit $130 million, and will likely top $140 million.

For a 54-event schedule with only a dozen guarantees, a $2.5 million-prize-pool-average is unprecedented in online poker.