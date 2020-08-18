PokerStars has revealed the full schedule for its annual extravaganza, the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP).

Spanning 25 days starting on Sunday, August 30, WCOOP 2020 guarantees $80 million across 225 tournaments. It sets a new high in terms of series duration, number of tournaments and total guarantees.

“WCOOP is a prestigious staple in the poker calendar and this year we are excited to bring players our biggest WCOOP ever, as well as adding extra excitement and value into the mix,” said Severin Rasset, Managing Director and Commercial Officer of Poker at PokerStars. “We want to give players of all levels the opportunity to become a champion, so there will be lots of ways to get in on the action.”

The series hits the usual high notes: It runs the gamut of PokerStars’ game offerings from the standard fare (NL, PLO, PKOs, Freezeouts, Zoom) to the niche: Limit Hold’em, NL Omaha, Stud, Razz, Badugi and mixed rotation formats are all represented.

As seen since 2017, the WCOOP now uses the SCOOP three-tiered system, with every event offered with three different buy-ins: A Low ($5 to $22), Medium ($50 to $200) and High ($500 an up).

For the first time, this is now consistent across the entire schedule, so there are 75 events offered at each tier. This means that, for the first time, there are three Main Events: There’s the standard $5200 buy-in, $10 million-guaranteed High-tier headliner and the $55 buy-in, $1.25 million-guaranteed Low, with a new addition for 2020: a $530 buy-in, $2 million-guaranteed tournament at the mid-level.

With $80 million in series guarantee, it continues the incremental trend seen over the last few years of upping guarantees by $5 million or $10 million each series.

PokerStars WCOOP Stats