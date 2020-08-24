The international segment of the World Series of Poker Online 2020, hosted on GGPoker, has completed six weekends and five weeks of its mammoth series.

Two weeks remain. And while yesterday was notable for both the first overlay and the return of technical issues, they have not offset the successes thus far.

Last time PRO checked in on the series it was just over halfway through. The first-weekend jitters, causing the suspension of two events, were already a distant memory. The operator had completed seven of its 13 guaranteed tournaments, all of which had easily covered, some by a factor of two or more.

In the two weeks since then, this strong turnout has mostly continued. The operator has awarded 14 bracelets during this period. All but three had prize pools in excess of $1 million.

Highlights include the #67 Limit Hold’em, the first LHE event of the series, with a $500 buy-in (unsurprisingly it built the smallest prize pool of the series so far, at $335,000); three big tournaments targeting the Asian markets; and another $800 Turbo Bounty, which attracted 2208 players to build a prize pool of $1.77 million (it marked a repeat of Event #44 in week two, which attracted 174 more entries).

However, the big standouts were, as always, the bracelet events sporting guarantees, of which there have been three in the last two weeks: The Mini Main Event, the Big 50, and the NLH Poker Players Championship. The first was a smash hit; the second proved too successful for the servers to handle; the third was a surprise overlay.

Meanwhile, turnout for the Day 1 flights of the audacious Main Event—set to conclude in a week—has been strong; it is on course for covering the record-setting $25 million guarantee.