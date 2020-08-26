GGPoker has opened a two-week window for banned players to apply for account reinstatement, and has outlined what it defines as “good,” “regular” and “bad” pros, as the debate around the network’s hardline policy on banning players continues to swirl.

In a string of tweets at the weekend, GGPoker stated that, for a limited time only, it was “extending an olive branch to previously banned players on GGNetwork.”

“If you have been banned and wish to return, we will be taking applications for the next 2 weeks (~Sep 5),” it stated., one day prior to the end of the GG WSOP 2020 series.

The network also published a statement late last week seen as an effort to clarify its stance on professional players at its tables.

The document, along with a statement two weeks ago regarding a high-profile, six-figure funds confiscation, aims to lay out the operator’s vision for online poker and clean up ambiguity on its approach to banning players on the network—and when it will confiscate funds.

GGPoker has always taken a strict stance against what it calls “predatory behavior” at its poker tables. The operator has a Security & Ecology Agreement which lays out “a strict zero-tolerance policy” to behavior deemed to be bad for its games.