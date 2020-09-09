In an effort to parlay the unprecedented attention garnered during the ultra-successful World Series of Poker Online 2020, surging real money online poker network GGPoker has implemented a dramatic overhaul of its entire promotion set, rewards program and weekly tournament schedule.

Starting on September 7 and running until the end of the month, the operator has rolled out massive daily leaderboards across practically all its game types, including Hold’em, Omaha, Rush and Cash and Short Deck, which in total will pay out almost $2 million in just over three weeks.

The operator has also launched a new promotion at its All in or Fold tables at all stakes, awarding a buy-in everyday to all players for simply playing 100 hands.

There are also daily free spins for all players, and for new players, the welcome bonus has been revamped to offer $100 for completing various daily missions. The site has also overhauled its Fish Buffet rewards program, introducing optional randomization and rewards casino play.

Finally, the site has committed to a big expansion to its weekly tournament schedule. It has revamped its big phased MILLION$ tournaments, with $6 million guaranteed each week, and has taking its weekly GGMasters freezeout and expanded it to include big new dailies and a $1 million-guaranteed high roller.

All told, practically every aspect of the GGPoker player experience—from welcome bonuses to daily missions, from leaderboards to the VIP program, from low stakes daily freezeouts to high stakes weekly phased events—has been rethought, rebranded and relaunched.