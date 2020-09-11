Almost all networks in Southern Europe have scheduled their largest September tournament series in history as operators battle it out in the industry’s largest segregated markets.

PokerStars is currently running Galactic Series in both Italy and FRESPT with combined guarantees of over €21 million. Winamax’s flagship Winamax Series is also underway with €17 million in total guarantees.

Among the second-tier operators, partypoker, along with its French partner PMU, has organized a €5 million-guaranteed Powerfest series. 888 is set to kick-off two €1 million-guaranteed Millions Superstorm series in both Italy and the Spanish-Portuguese network starting this Sunday.

Unibet’s new French poker room, powered by Relax Gaming, has scheduled an understandably smaller affair, the Unibet DSO Online series, with guarantees of over €150,000.

In fact, the only operators not pushing the boat out this fall are iPoker, which has yet to announce anything on its two-year-old Spanish/French shared network, and the freshly-minted Aconcagua Spain.

Still, nearly €50 million is guaranteed across seven different series spanning France, Portugal, Spain and Italy—assuredly the biggest set of guarantees in these markets to date.