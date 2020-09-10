The WPT World Online Championships (WOC), hosted on partypoker, is entering its final two weeks, after what has already been a mammoth two-month schedule.

The series has already paid some $60 million in prize money and hosted far north of 200,000 entries over 234 individual tournaments. At least $35 million more in prize money remains, including $10 million earmarked for the operator’s Main Event, concluding this weekend.

Kicking off on July 17, the series was originally scheduled to finish on September 8. However, the series has been extended twice, with Main Event and Championship tournaments pushed back and new events added to the schedule.

The series is now set to officially conclude on September 24, finishing with a new two-day Super High Roller Championship. It follows the High Roller Championship, also a new addition, plus Turbo and Heads Up Championships, which have been pushed back.

“The … changes have been made to the schedule following feedback from high roller players,” a partypoker spokesperson told PRO. “We always strive on working with players and felt after discussions with a number of people this was the best decision for everyone.”