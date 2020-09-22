Kindred Group’s independent online poker room Unibet Poker has launched version 3 of its client, overhauling the experience across desktop, mobile and web.

PRO first revealed the operator was working on a major overhaul of its product offer last month.

On time, and with a seemingly smooth deployment, the platform has simultaneously relaunched desktop software on Windows and Mac, across mobile in app stores for Android and iOS, and on the web for Unibet’s Instant Play browser-based client.

Relax Gaming, an independent software developer that has worked with Unibet since the first version of its poker product, working closely with Stubbe Buchwald, Unibet’s Senior Poker Product Manager, have added a variety of new features in version 3, including a new portrait layout for phones, a web client accessible on mobile, improved tournament display, a redesigned lobby, and longer scheduled MTT breaks, among many more changes.

“We’ve given the poker client a Kardashian-worthy facelift,” said Buchwald to PRO.

“I will admit to 4-tabling on my phone from time to time,” added David Lappin, Unibet Global Ambassador. “The new Portrait-Mode makes this so much easier. The user-interface is as good as when playing on the computer.”