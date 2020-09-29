PokerStars has launched a new system for joining waiting lists at its cash game tables, dubbed Active Waiting List, which prioritizes empty seats to players actively playing at other tables.

The system aims to reduce player behavior considered “predatory,” discouraging waiting lists filling up quickly when a casual player is spotted at the table and encouraging players to play each other as they wait.

“Our latest feature … is all about making the game fairer and the experience better for most players,” a blog post published on Monday reads.

“We created this new system for those who like to play cash games with us and it is primarily designed to combat predatory behavior and level the playing field,” it went on to say. “It achieves this goal by making it more difficult for some players to seek out our less experienced or more recreational players.”

Playing While Waiting

The system, which in part mimics the concept of “must-move” games in live poker rooms, retains individual wait lists for all tables. However, it introduces new rules regarding who can join the list—and who is given priority when a seat becomes available.