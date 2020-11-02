India’s Mobile Premier League (MPL), a real money mobile gaming platform, has gained immense popularity over the last two years, with its real money online poker room apparently the largest in the Indian market.

While reliable independent tracking of its cash game tables is not yet available, traffic monitored manually by PRO reveals a site that is hosting well over a thousand players concurrently during peak hours. Globally, it sits well within the top ten online poker rooms.

The platform boasts several skill-based games, from fantasy sports and rummy to quizzes and crosswords. MPL only launched in 2018, and online poker was added to its portfolio of games in December 2019, less than a year ago.

Since then, MPL has quietly grown to become the country’s largest poker room, likely hosting more poker games than all other operators combined.

MPL did not respond to PRO’s inquiries regarding its breathtaking growth from apparently a cold start. Little information is available about the platform online and it is barely known outside of India.

Yet the platform has become a behemoth, with huge investment rounds fueling massive advertising campaigns and sponsorship and leading to an explosion of real money skill-based gaming on its mobile app.

Traffic Numbers

Based on the number of seats occupied on tables observed in the lobby, MPL Poker boasts by far the biggest cash game traffic of any operator in the Indian market, averaging 1500 to 2000 concurrent players during peak hours.

Its average concurrent traffic over a 24-hour period, the standard measuring stick for an online poker room, is likely north of 1000. This puts the room in the top ten online poker networks worldwide.

However, a good portion of the cash game traffic (roughly 15-20%) comes from the nano-stakes tables, which include the lowest buy-in games around. Cash game blinds go as low as INR 0.1/0.2; that game has a minimum buy-in of INR 5. In US dollars, that would be equivalent of a big blind of a quarter of a cent and a minimum buy-in of less than seven cents.