Run it Once Poker trialed its new sit and go product, Sit and Go Select, for real money in a private beta test on Monday.

PRO was invited to participate. At 6pm on Monday, following a quick server restart to fix technical issues, players were invited to try two new games—Classic, the traditional sit and go, and Cub3d, the operator’s take on the ultra-popular lottery sit and go format.

From PRO’s short play-test, a full launch may be imminent. The experience was slick, games played smoothly, and execution in many places was flawless.

Time will tell whether the new formats prove popular, but in terms of offering a premium gaming experience, SNG Select may have no equal.