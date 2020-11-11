Multiple Indian online poker operators have announced big promotions on the occasion of Diwali, the country’s biggest Hindu festival, which officially starts on Thursday and spans five days of festivities.

Adda52, India’s oldest online poker room, is running daily festive freerolls until the end of this month with 10 LAC ($13,450) in total prizes. It is also currently hosting the first-ever WPT Online India Series with a total of 13.5 Crore ($1.8 million) guaranteed.

Spartan Poker, another independent Indian operator, is running a slate of Diwali-themed promotions including depositor freerolls and an 8 Crore ($1.07 million) guaranteed tournament series scheduled later this month.

The Indian arm of PokerStars has announced the third edition of the Diwali Rush series guaranteeing 2.74 Crore ($370,000), spanning a week from November 22.

PokerBaazi has not announced any festive-themed promotions but is offering the usual slate of its monthly promotions mostly comprising of leaderboard prizes.

Other rooms have lined up festive promotions too. MPL Poker is running a Diwali Poker Leaderboard Contest, with 10 LAC in prizes up for grabs; its former partner Pocket52 has “Bluff Wali Diwali” freeroll promotions running from November 12 to 16; 9stacks is offering the brand-new iPhone 12 in a special Diwali offer; and Poker Dangal has Diwali-special deposit bonus codes and rakeback offers.