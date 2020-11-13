Global gaming giant Flutter Entertainment plc, the new owners of The Stars Group, blamed increased competition from the World Series of Poker on GGPoker, plus increased marketing spend, for low online poker results in their quarterly financial results.

On Wednesday, Flutter released a third quarter trading update boasting of impressive performance across large parts of its business.

Reporting in constant currency, Paddy Power-Betfair online was up 14%, Sky Betting and Gaming (SBG) up 26%, and the Australian business BetEasy up 76%, thanks to sporting events returning strongly in the third quarter.

Overall, total group revenue was up 27%, or 30% in constant currency, to £1.33 billion in Q3, with both sports and gaming showing strong gains.

However, a weak spot in the portfolio was PokerStars, which encompasses sports and casino but is approximately two-thirds online poker. The segment was flat year-over-year, though up 5% in constant currency, to £262 million. However, this was propped up by strong performance in casino, up 32%.