Two of the three prestigious high stakes series scheduled by the top three online poker rooms have come to an end. PokerStars hosted the first-ever European Poker Tour (EPT) Online Series while GGPoker, nipping at its heels, slotted in a last-minute High Rollers Week (HRW).

Both festivals featured 20 high-stakes events, including a $25,000 buy-in Main Event with a $5 million guarantee to cap off the series.

EPT Online in total guaranteed $16.7 million in prize money. A further $3.3 million was guaranteed in an accompanying mini-series. HRW had over $22.4 million guaranteed across its 20 tournaments.

The average buy-in across the two series was also similar, GGPoker’s HRW at $5776 compared to PokerStars’ $4784. The only significant difference between the two were entry rules: HRW allowed unlimited re-entries in all but one event while EPT Online limited re-entries to two or three.

After ten days of play, both operators can claim success. In total, EPT Online generated over $21 million in prize money; HRW reached over $25 million.

Meanwhile, partypoker’s Caribbean Poker Party Online enters its final week. So far, turnout has been good, and the operator is on course to cover its own ambitious Main Event.