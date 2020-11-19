Global gaming giant GVC Holdings plc has announced its intention to focus entirely on regulated markets, with an ambitious plan to exit all markets that are not nationally regulated within three years.

The company will also rename to Entain plc, a “fresh corporate identity” that “reflects the Group’s ambition to be the world-leader in sports betting and gaming entertainment,” it was stated last week.

It is understood that the company’s online gambling properties are preparing for market exits. Poland and Norway are thought to be two of the larger markets that partypoker and other GVC brands will exit next month, PRO can reveal.

However, there appears to be no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia. In fact, GVC’s global real money poker network partypoker launched a dedicated client, partypoker Sochi, just days prior to GVC’s statement, PRO has learned.

Heavily inspired by competitor PokerStars and its own Sochi client, which launched two years ago, partypoker Sochi is licensed in Malta and ostensibly offers ways for Russian players to qualify for their sanctioned live poker tournaments in Sochi. It also offers access to the operator’s global cash game and tournament player pool.