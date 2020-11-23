Partypoker, in conjunction with the World Poker Tour (WPT), has announced plans for 2021, with a mix of live and online stops scheduled across the year.

Three of the four live events announced so far will take place in Sochi, Russia: Two run in conjunction with the WPT; a third is a MILLIONS-branded Super High Roller.

The only non-Sochi event announced last week is the Caribbean Poker Party. For the first time in its history, this moved online for 2020 due to the coronavirus; the operator hopes that by late 2021 it will be able to return to the Bahamas.

“Despite ongoing [uncertainty] with regards to live events, we can promise players a schedule packed full of WPT festivals in 2021,” Tom Waters, partypoker Managing Director, said via press release. “We are looking forward to working with the WPT team to produce schedules of the highest quality, both live and online.”

On the virtual felt there are four series set for next year, including MILLIONS Online, now confirmed for February. The rest are in association with the WPT, including January’s WPT Montreal and the return of two huge 2020 series: WPT Online and WPT World Online Championships.

Guarantees are still pending for all of the events, with more details to be released soon.