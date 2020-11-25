The lottery sit and go (LSNG) has been one of the most important innovations in online poker in the last decade. First introduced by Winamax in 2013, by 2015 it had spread to most major operators. By 2018, even smaller independent poker operators had added the format.

Today, the three-handed, winner-takes-all, hyper-turbo sit and go with a random prize is ubiquitous. Even new launches—like Run it Once Poker and Microgaming’s return to poker next month—have LSNGs at the front of the development pipeline.

Along with the draw of the jackpot prize, the games have practical benefit to the operator. With only three seats, even sites with low liquidity can start games with little wait time. They last only minutes, making them perfect for casual players and suitable for mobile, on-the-go play.

And now, the format has come to online bingo. In August, Kindred Group launched HexaBingo, a brand-new game produced by its long-term development partner Relax Gaming. The game was added to Unibet.com and is slated to debut on its Bingo.com site soon.

Heavily inspired by its own HexaPro online poker game, the bingo edition takes everything successful from poker’s LSNG and applies it to 27-ball, single-line bingo. Three-handed, on-demand and slickly executed, HexaBingo has proven a hit with players since it was quietly introduced three months ago.

“Innovation is present in every highly competitive market and often comes about as a solution to one or a number of issues,” said Martin Stalros, COO at Relax Gaming, speaking to PRO exclusively for this article.

“Bingo is no different. We feel HexaBingo with its pace and strikingly updated format is certainly one of the biggest innovations in some time,” he said.