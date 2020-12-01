Online poker operator partypoker has confirmed that its next MILLIONS Online tournament, scheduled to run in February and March 2021, returns to the more modest structure last seen when it debuted over four years ago: A $5300 buy-in and a $5 million guarantee.

The tournament will have just two Day 1s, each of which will allow only a single re-entry. These two flights will need to attract 1000 total entrants to cover the guarantee.

Historically, this would seem like an ambitious target. Indeed, when MILLIONS Online debuted in December 2017 with exactly this structure, it was considered ambitious; when it attracted 1027 entries to surpass its high guarantee it was heralded.

But in the last couple of years, the landscape for online poker tournaments has transformed. Thanks to tougher competition, better marketing and broader structures—many with multiple phases and relaxed re-entry limits—Main Events with prize pools of $10 million, $20 million or even higher are now commonplace. And partypoker itself has been instrumental in this shift.

Making Millions

Soon after its successful 2017 debut, the operator announced that MILLIONS Online 2018 edition would be four times the size—a magnitude unheard of at the time. It would, by a wide margin, set the record for the largest online poker tournament ever held.