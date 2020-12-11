The future of real money gaming in India is once again under scrutiny as another state has banned online gambling and made it punishable by imprisonment and fines.

On November 20, the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with a population of 72 million, promulgated an ordinance restricting online gambling in the state, including online rummy and online poker.

This comes just a few weeks after neighboring state Andhra Pradesh took similar measures by making online betting and wagering illegal.

As a result of the new law, several major Indian online poker rooms have stopped accepting players from Tamil Nadu, including PokerStars.IN, Adda52, MPL, PokerBaazi, Spartan Poker and other rooms.

A PokerStars.IN representative confirmed to PRO that the room sent out a mailer to affected players on December 3.