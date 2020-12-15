The global dot-com online poker market is up more than 40% year-over-year, according to the latest cash game traffic data tracked by independent monitor GameIntel, available to customers on the PRO Data platform.

While more than half of this is due to the meteoric rise of GGPoker, which has tripled in size over 2020, established operators have also grown. Data from November shows that the rest of the market is up approximately 10% year-over-year, with all top five operators enjoying growth.

Furthermore, with the shift toward tournaments continuing—both with the surging growth in massive online tournament series this year, and the continual rollout of new tournament types, particularly LSNGs—cash game traffic will understate the overall poker growth at all major operators.

The chart below shows the relative trend on a 30-day moving average of the five largest online poker operators in the dot-com market. The first surge came in April, during the first Europe-wide pandemic lockdown. All major operators saw their traffic double.