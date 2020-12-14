The second part of the official World Series of Poker Championship Main Event, taking place on the closed liquidity network of Nevada and New Jersey, has managed to attract more players than the global version hosted on GGPoker.

The $10,000 event brought in a staggering 705 players to its single Day 1 freezeout on Sunday, building a prize pool of $6,768,000.

“It’s a great result so far,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. “I think considering the circumstances 1,379 players is a strong field size that can stand up to the history of the event. It’s also an important milestone for regulated online poker. Can’t wait to see who will win this world championship bracelet.”

Taken on its own, this is unheard of in any high roller tournament in such a market. It is almost seven times larger than the biggest tournament guarantee in a US regulated market.

However, when put next to the international edition, which attracted fewer than 700 players despite access across large parts of the globe, its success is even more impressive.